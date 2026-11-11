MSEDCL Files Cases Against 10 Consumers Over Illegal Power Connections In Mohane, Ambivli And Nandivli | AI Representational Image

Kalyan: In a crackdown on electricity theft, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has registered cases against 10 consumers for allegedly drawing power illegally from its distribution network in Mohane, Ambivli and Nandivli. Surprise inspections by MSEDCL's flying squads exposed several instances of direct tapping from electricity lines, including households that had allegedly restored their power supply illegally after the utility disconnected their connections over unpaid bills.

Mohane Resident Accused Of Restoring Power Supply After Meter Removal

One of the cases came to light at Bhoir Niwas in Mohane, Ambivli, where Makarand Suresh Bhoir had allegedly continued using electricity despite MSEDCL removing his meter over outstanding dues of around Rs 7,000 for consumption between February and August. During an inspection last month, the flying squad found that the wires inside the meter box had been directly connected to the electricity supply lines to restore power without an authorised meter.

The inspection revealed that Bhoir had allegedly stolen electricity worth around Rs 6,500 over eight months. Following a complaint by MSEDCL Assistant Engineer Mangesh Nagare, Mahatma Phule police registered a case against him. Technician Bharati Daberaw and Electrical Assistant Roshan Dod were part of the inspection team.

Illegal Power Connection Detected At Sai Leela Residency And Balaji Paradise

In another case an inspection at Sai Leela Residency and Balaji Paradise revealed that a flat owned by Shankar Rathod did not have an electricity meter. The person occupying the flat, Sagar Salunkhe, allegedly refused to provide an electricity bill when asked by the inspection team. MSEDCL found that Rathod and Salunkhe had allegedly stolen electricity worth Rs 26,720 between April 2025 and March 2026. A case was registered following a complaint by Deputy Executive Engineer Shon Charoskar. Senior Technician Prashant Sonawane participated in the operation.

The crackdown also covered Jai Goloba Chawl and Om Sai Chawl behind the gas godown near Nandivli Lake on the Malang Gad Road in Kalyan East. Inspections revealed that several occupants were allegedly drawing electricity directly from the distribution lines without authorised connections.

Multiple Residents Accused Of Electricity Theft At Jai Goloba Chawl

At Jai Goloba Chawl, Raza Sayyed and Krishna Jaiswal were found involved in alleged power theft worth around Rs 6,500. The squad also detected alleged theft worth Rs 12,000 each by Mohan Kudawaskar and Shrirang Dakhore, Rs 17,660 by Sultan Vaidya, and Rs 11,000 collectively by Adarsh Khare and Ganesh Gupta.

At Om Sai Chawl Sagar Dhotre was found to have allegedly stolen electricity worth Rs 17,000, while Ganesh Walunj and Pravin Jadhav allegedly accounted for another Rs 11,000.

According to MSEDCL, seven consumers from the two chawls collectively stole around 5,000 units of electricity between May 2025 and April 2026, causing a financial loss of Rs 89,390 to the utility.

The cases have been registered at Mahatma Phule police station following complaints by MSEDCL officials. The inspections highlight the continuing challenge of illegal electricity connections and power theft in residential pockets of Kalyan.

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