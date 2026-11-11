Diwali Diya Sparks Blaze In Residential Flat At MB Estate In Virar West; Firefighters Avert Major Tragedy | File Pic (Representative Image)

​Vasai: Even as the festival of Diwali is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the Vasai-Virar region, multiple incidents of fire are being reported from various parts of the city. On Wednesday afternoon, another fire broke out inside a residential flat in Virar West. The incident occurred in the MB Estate locality when a traditional earthen lamp (panati / diya) placed in the balcony sparked the blaze. A major tragedy was averted after firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control in time.

​Balcony Diya Sparks Afternoon Blaze

​The fire occurred around 1:30 PM on Wednesday in Flat No. 108, located on the first floor of B-Wing in the Everest Building, MB Estate, Virar West. An earthen lamp placed in the flat's balcony ignited materials nearby, allowing the flames to quickly spread into the living area. The sudden afternoon fire triggered panic among the building's residents.

​Upon receiving information about the blaze, a team from the Bolinj Fire Station rushed to the scene and successfully brought the situation under control.

​The fire department has urged citizens to exercise extra caution while lighting oil lamps, candles, and setting up electrical decorative lights during Diwali.

​This incident follows a similar mishap on Sunday in the HDIL area of Global City, Virar, where an earthen lamp triggered a fire that completely gutted a flat. With another similar fire occurring within just a few days, fire safety concerns during the festive season have come into sharp focus.

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