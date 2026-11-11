Mumbai Companies Shine In Best Companies For Women In India 2026 Rankings; HDFC Life, P&G And Tech Mahindra Among Top 10 |

Mumbai-based organisations have figured prominently in the 2026 editions of the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) and the Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI), compiled by Avtar and Seramount, which recognise workplaces for their gender diversity and inclusion practices.

HDFC Life, Procter & Gamble India And Tech Mahindra Secure Top 10 Positions

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, Procter & Gamble India and Tech Mahindra featured among the top 10 companies in both rankings. Other Mumbai-based organisations recognised include TP (Teleperformance), which operates its Indian corporate headquarters in Mumbai. The company achieved the top-tier Champion status in MICI, alongside securing its seventh consecutive recognition in the BCWI rankings.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Ingram Micro India, Mahindra Susten and Mahindra Teqo also featured in the recognitions. Mumbai-headquartered Tata Starbucks and HDFC ERGO received the 2026 Male Ally Legacy Awards (MALA).

Avtar-Seramount 2026 Study Sees 387 Companies Participate, 125 Earn Recognition

The 11th edition of the Avtar-Seramount benchmarking studies saw participation from 387 organisations, of which 125 secured a place in the overall rankings. The studies assess corporate practices relating to gender diversity and broader workplace inclusion.

The data-driven assessments use self-evaluation questionnaires to examine organisational policies and practices. Participating companies must have active operations in India and a workforce of at least 500 employees across the gender spectrum. Smaller companies, including registered MSMEs with fewer than 500 employees, are assessed separately under the BCWI Emerging Icons category.

BCWI Rankings Evaluate Women's Representation, Parental Leave And Workplace Safety

The BCWI study evaluates women's representation across career levels, retention and attrition rates, flexible work arrangements, parental leave policies, return-to-work programmes and workplace safety frameworks.

The MICI, meanwhile, assesses structural equity across five diversity dimensions: gender, generational diversity, sexual orientation (LGBTQ+), physical capabilities (persons with disabilities) and regional or cultural diversity. Organisations are graded on an Inclusion Index score, with those scoring above 75% designated Champions of Inclusion, while high-scoring runners-up are recognised as Exemplars of Inclusion.

Top 10 BCWI Companies Record 42.8% Women's Workforce Representation

The top 10 BCWI companies recorded an average women's workforce representation of 42.8%. Professional services led with 45.6% female representation, followed by IT-enabled services (ITES) at 39.8% and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) at 38.1%.

However, across all 125 companies recognised in the BCWI rankings, women's representation in corporate executive positions declined to 16.7% in 2026 from 20% in 2025.

The studies also encourage organisations to strengthen intergenerational collaboration and LGBTQIA+ inclusion, with the broader objective of creating workplaces where employees feel valued, respected and empowered.

Tony Berland, CEO and Managing Director of Group Legrand India, which featured in India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women for the second consecutive year, said: “It is a proud achievement and a reflection of the inclusive culture we continue to nurture across our organisation. We believe that when people feel respected, supported and empowered, they bring their best ideas, challenge conventions and help drive meaningful innovation.”

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