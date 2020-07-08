Indian man in New Zealand escapes isolation, visits supermarket

A 32-year-old man, who recently returned from India and tested positive for the deadly coronavirus on Wednesday, will be charged with absconding from a managed isolation facility in Auckland to go to a supermarket, according to media reports.

The man, New Zealand's latest new case of COVID-19 announced on Wednesday, escaped through a fenced area from an isolation facility about 6.50pm on Tuesday, the New Zealand Herald reported.

He has been sent to a quarantine facility after he was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Wednesday. However, the man was asymptomatic and did not appear to have come into close or casual contact with anyone, the report said.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins has slammed the man's actions as "selfish" and says he will face charges, the report said. He will be charged and now face up to a six-month jail sentence or a $4000 fine, the report added.