Indian Gangster Major Singh Put On FBI Most Wanted List | X - FBIMostWanted

Indian gangster Major Singh, a key operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, has been placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Most Wanted list. The 29-year-old is wanted in the US for his alleged involvement in activities linked to the transnational criminal syndicate.

Singh faces charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a licence. The allegations against him are yet to be proven in court.

From Punjab To California

According to the FBI, the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang is an organised transnational criminal organisation that originated in Punjab and operated in California and elsewhere in the US. Authorities have linked the group to a range of alleged criminal activities.

These include conspiracy under racketeering laws, dealing in firearms without a licence, conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances with intent to distribute them, and distribution of controlled substances. The range of allegations indicates the seriousness with which US authorities are treating the gang's alleged operations, NDTV reports.

Federal Arrest Warrant Issued

The FBI said a case has been filed against Singh in the US District Court for the Central District of California. A federal arrest warrant was issued against him on June 25, 2026.

The agency has appealed to anyone with information about Singh to contact a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online. The appeal, along with Singh's inclusion on the Most Wanted list, puts a sharper spotlight on the alleged international reach of the gang.

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What FBI Records Say About Singh

FBI records list Singh's date of birth as July 20, 1997, and his nationality as Indian. He is approximately five feet eight inches tall and weighs about 182 pounds. The agency describes him as having black hair and black eyes.

"If you have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov," the FBI said while releasing Singh's photograph.

Wider Crackdown On India-Based Crime Groups

Singh's case comes against the backdrop of a wider crackdown on India-based transnational organised crime groups. In a joint operation earlier this month, law enforcement agencies in the US, Canada and Europe arrested 24 people linked to three such groups.

Of those arrested, 11 were taken into custody in California. The arrests were connected to groups charged with a series of criminal acts, showing that authorities across several countries are coordinating their response to alleged transnational organised crime.

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Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria Among 37 Charged

The US Department of Justice charged a total of 37 people as part of Operation Hardball. The indictment included jailed Punjab gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The action against Singh and the wider investigation underline the growing international dimension of cases involving India-based organised crime groups. With agencies in the US, Canada and Europe involved, the investigation is no longer confined to the gangs' country of origin and has become a cross-border law enforcement effort.