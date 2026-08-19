Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Chair Southern Zonal Council Meeting In Tamil Nadu On Thursday | X - AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council at Mamallapuram near Chennai on Aug 20, the government said on Wednesday.

The meeting will bring together southern states and Union Territories on a common platform to discuss issues involving the Centre and member governments. The council's role as a forum for resolving disputes makes the meeting significant for coordination between the Centre and the southern region.

A Forum To Resolve Centre-State Issues

The Southern Zonal Council serves as a forum for resolving issues and disputes between the Centre and its member states and Union Territories, the Union Government said in an official release.

The council comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, along with the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

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Shah To Arrive On Wednesday Evening

Shah is expected to arrive in Chennai by 7.45 pm on Wednesday. He will then proceed to Kovalam on the outskirts of the city, where the meeting is scheduled to take place, PTI reports.

With representatives from several southern states and Union Territories coming under one forum, the meeting offers an important mechanism for addressing inter-governmental issues and disputes through discussion.