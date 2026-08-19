SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets Centre Over E20 Petrol, Asks 'Govt Or Adviser: Who Is Right?' | X - yadavakhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the Centre over E20 petrol, citing reported remarks by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran backing E10 petrol and raising concerns over the impact of the higher ethanol blend on vehicles.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister questioned the government's position on E20, a blend of 20% ethanol and 80% petrol, amid concerns among some motorists over its impact on vehicles.

कौन है सही : सरकार या सलाहकार?



E20 से ख़राब हुई गाड़ियों को खींचकर ले जानेवाले बाइक-कारवाले पूछ रहे हैं, एक तरफ़ तो सरकार कह रही है ‘E20 में सब ठीक है’; दूसरी तरफ़ सलाहकार कह रहे हैं ‘E20 गाड़ियों के लिए नुक़सानदेह है’, तो ये स्पष्ट कौन करेगा सही क्या है।



अरे बात-बात में… pic.twitter.com/lPwgx1U6O1 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 19, 2026

‘Government Or Adviser: Who Is Right?’

In a post on X, Yadav shared a picture citing Nageswaran's reported remarks and questioned what he described as conflicting positions on the fuel.

"E20 petrol is damaging vehicles. The sale of E10 petrol should start again for old two-wheelers," the picture read.

"Who is right: the government or the adviser?" Yadav asked.

His attack puts the focus on a key question surrounding the E20 rollout: how the government addresses concerns of motorists, particularly owners of older vehicles, while maintaining its position that there is no issue with the fuel, PTI reports.

Yadav said motorists whose vehicles had allegedly developed problems after using E20 were "being forced to seek assistance", even as the government maintained there was no issue with the fuel and advisers were cautioning about its impact on vehicles.

Yadav Calls E20 A ‘Double-Edged Sword’

The leader of the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha also questioned why the BJP-led government, which he said conducts surveys on various issues, was not directly seeking the views of people facing problems allegedly linked to E20.

Calling E20 a "double-edged sword", Yadav said it was imposing a "double burden" on people through expensive petrol and higher vehicle maintenance costs.

The criticism reflects the concerns that have emerged among some vehicle owners following the rollout, particularly over whether older vehicles designed before higher ethanol blends became widespread can handle E20 without problems.

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Why E20 Is In Focus

The Centre introduced E20 as part of efforts to reduce vehicular emissions and cut India's dependence on crude oil imports. The fuel contains 20% ethanol and 80% petrol.

After a phased rollout, E20 became the only petrol variant available at fuel pumps across the country from April 2026.

The move has triggered concerns among some vehicle owners. Motorists have reported reduced engine performance and expressed apprehensions about possible damage to fuel lines and other components.

Owners of older vehicles, many of which may not have been designed for high ethanol blends, have also been seeking the availability of lower blends such as E10.

The debate, therefore, is not merely about the government's push for a cleaner fuel blend, but also about how motorists' concerns over compatibility and maintenance costs are addressed as E20 becomes the standard petrol available across the country.