Jitendra Singh Urges Civil Servants to Embrace AI, Quantum Tech And Digital Transformation For Smarter Governance | X / @DrJitendraSingh

New Delhi: Union MoS Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that AI, quantum technologies, cybersecurity and digital tools are rapidly transforming governance and emphasised the need for continuous learning and adaptation among civil servants.

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The minister was addressing participants of the 15-Day Refresher Course for Lateral Entry Joint Secretaries, Directors and Deputy Secretaries, and said that officers have to remain curious learners and continuously update their knowledge and skills due to the rapidly changing administrative environment.

Dr. Singh also emphasised the additional responsibility of civil servants to use emerging technologies and digital tools for delivering flagship government programmes while maintaining their constitutional responsibilities and the institutional sanctity of government.

Dr. Singh said that the refresher course should be viewed as an opportunity for two-way communication and learning through dialogue, rather than merely a platform for delivering lectures.

He emphasised that participants, having acquired substantial professional experience and maturity, should actively engage in discussions and provide feedback on their learning requirements.

The minister also suggested mechanisms for obtaining candid and anonymous feedback on faculty and course content so that training programmes can continuously improve.

He noted that the government has also focused on improving ease of implementation and ease of monitoring of programmes.

Referring to the curriculum of the refresher course, the Minister highlighted areas including policy analysis, digital transformation, municipal finance, public health, cybersecurity, education and government communication.

The minister noted that the changing communication environment, including the growing role of social media, makes it increasingly important for officers to develop the ability to communicate effectively with different stakeholders.

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The minister highlighted the importance of institutionalising processes for bringing in fresh talent, fresh ideas and fresh work culture from different sectors. Referring to the institutionalised approach adopted for lateral entry, he informed that about 63 officers have so far entered through this mechanism.

Dr. Singh also highlighted the importance of expanding the outreach of institutions such as the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) and integrating them with other institutions and agencies working under similar mandates.

He noted that such outreach extends across Central and State Governments, public institutions and elected bodies, with courses also being developed for corporate and private-sector participants.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)