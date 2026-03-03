Indian Embassy Relocates Students From Tehran, Issues Fresh Advisory

Indian Students Evacuated From Tehran, Some Moved Out Of Country Via Armenia Amid Israel-Iran Conflict | X @sidhant

The Embassy of India in Tehran on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory amid escalating tensions in West Asia, confirming that most Indian students in Tehran have been relocated to safer locations outside the capital due to heightened security risks.

According to the advisory, the Embassy arranged transportation, food and accommodation for the students. Only a small number of students who declined assistance continue to remain in Tehran. The mission reiterated its earlier guidance for Indian nationals still in Iran, stay indoors as far as possible, avoid windows, exercise caution, steer clear of protest sites, and remain in regular contact with the Embassy through designated helplines and email.

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) confirmed that relocated students have safely reached Qom. The association said buses were arranged in coordination with embassy officials and expressed gratitude for the swift action. Students from institutions such as Islamic Azad University and other medical universities were among those shifted.

With Iranian airspace currently closed, immediate evacuation by air is not feasible. AIMSA appealed to parents to remain calm, stating that all students are safe and continuous communication is being maintained with authorities.