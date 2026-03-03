 Indian Embassy Relocates Students From Tehran, Issues Fresh Advisory
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndian Embassy Relocates Students From Tehran, Issues Fresh Advisory

Indian Embassy Relocates Students From Tehran, Issues Fresh Advisory

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has relocated most Indian students to safer locations outside the capital amid rising security concerns. Students have reached Qom safely, AIMSA confirmed. With Iranian airspace closed, evacuation is not possible. The Embassy has advised remaining indoors, avoiding protests, and staying in regular contact through emergency helplines.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Indian Students Evacuated From Tehran, Some Moved Out Of Country Via Armenia Amid Israel-Iran Conflict | X @sidhant

The Embassy of India in Tehran on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory amid escalating tensions in West Asia, confirming that most Indian students in Tehran have been relocated to safer locations outside the capital due to heightened security risks.

According to the advisory, the Embassy arranged transportation, food and accommodation for the students. Only a small number of students who declined assistance continue to remain in Tehran. The mission reiterated its earlier guidance for Indian nationals still in Iran, stay indoors as far as possible, avoid windows, exercise caution, steer clear of protest sites, and remain in regular contact with the Embassy through designated helplines and email.

Click Here For US-Iran-Israel War Live Updates

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) confirmed that relocated students have safely reached Qom. The association said buses were arranged in coordination with embassy officials and expressed gratitude for the swift action. Students from institutions such as Islamic Azad University and other medical universities were among those shifted.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Attends Eco Friendly Holi Celebration In Ghatkopar - PICS
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Attends Eco Friendly Holi Celebration In Ghatkopar - PICS
Delhi Panel Orders ₹65,802 Refund At 6% Interest, MakeMyTrip Fined ₹25,000 For Deficient Service
Delhi Panel Orders ₹65,802 Refund At 6% Interest, MakeMyTrip Fined ₹25,000 For Deficient Service
SSC Introduces ‘Fix or Float’ Sliding System To Reduce Unfilled Vacancies 
SSC Introduces ‘Fix or Float’ Sliding System To Reduce Unfilled Vacancies 
'Happiest Happy...': New Parents Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Celebrate FIRST Holi After Welcoming Son Vihaan, Twin In White- PHOTO
'Happiest Happy...': New Parents Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Celebrate FIRST Holi After Welcoming Son Vihaan, Twin In White- PHOTO

With Iranian airspace currently closed, immediate evacuation by air is not feasible. AIMSA appealed to parents to remain calm, stating that all students are safe and continuous communication is being maintained with authorities.

Follow us on