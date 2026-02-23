Indian Embassy In Tehran Urges Nationals To Leave Iran Amid Evolving Situation; Releases Helplines

Indian nationals arrive at IGI Airport from Iran amid evolving situation | ANI

The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Monday urged Indian nationals in Iran to leave the country using available means of transport, including commercial flights.

The Embassy has reiterated its January 14 advisory, asking all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin to exercise caution, avoid protest or demonstration areas, remain in contact with the Embassy, and closely monitor local media for updates.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2026, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights. The 14 January 2026 Advisory is hereby reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments. All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard," the advisory read.

The embassy issued the advisory through a post on X.

In its notice, the mission urged Indian nationals to keep their travel and immigration documents, ncluding passports and other identification papers, accessible at all times.

Helplines and registration link

The embassy also released emergency helpline numbers for assistance: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359, along with an official email address for support.

Indian citizens residing in Iran who have not yet enrolled with the embassy have been advised to register using the online form available on its website. If internet services are disrupted in Iran, family members in India have been requested to complete the registration process on their behalf.