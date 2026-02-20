UK PM Keir Starmer Blocks Donald Trump From Using RAF Bases For Possible US Strikes On Iran Amid Rising Tensions: Report

US President Donald Trump & British Prime Minister Keir Starmer |

London: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer refused to allow the United States to use Royal Air Force bases on British soil for any potential military strikes against Iran, amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the decision has caused friction between London and Washington, with US President Donald Trump reportedly withdrawing support for Starmer’s proposed agreement on the Chagos Islands. The British government’s refusal to grant consent for the use of UK military bases is said to have led the reaction.

The US has reportedly been drawing up contingency plans for a direct military attack on Iran, including the deployment of long-range bombers and aerial refuelling aircraft to the Middle East in recent days. Defence officials were said to have informed Trump that American forces could be ready for military action by Saturday, marking what would be the largest US military build-up in the region since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Any American strike on Iran would likely involve the strategically located Diego Garcia base in the Chagos Islands, a British overseas territory, as well as European airbases in allied countries. While the US does not require specific approval from London to operate from Diego Garcia under existing defence arrangements, it does need UK government consent to use RAF bases, including RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

Trump publicly criticised the UK government’s position, urging Britain not to give away the Chagos Islands. In a post on Truth Social, he warned that if Iran refused to reach a deal, the US might need to use Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford to neutralise what he described as a highly unstable and dangerous regime.

The remarks were widely interpreted as a reference to a US request to conduct long-range bombing missions from RAF Fairford. However, the UK has so far withheld consent, reportedly after government lawyers raised concerns that participation in such strikes could breach international law, an issue first highlighted by The Times.

Trump's Tone Of Diplomacy With Iran

Amid the military build-up, Trump struck a mixed tone on diplomacy. Speaking at the first meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington, he said negotiations with Iran were progressing but insisted Tehran must reach a meaningful agreement. Warning of consequences, he said, “Otherwise bad things happen.”

Later, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump suggested a narrow timeframe for a breakthrough, saying a decision could come within '10 to 15 days.' The standoff has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict as diplomatic and military pressures intensify.