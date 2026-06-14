Indian Embassy In Muscat Says Nishanth Uirthanathan’s Body To Be Repatriated Soon After Death Aboard MT Celestial

The Indian Embassy in Muscat on Sunday said it is actively coordinating with Omani authorities, port officials and the shipping company to facilitate the early repatriation of the mortal remains of Indian seafarer Nishanth Uirthanathan, whose death aboard the MT Celestial had triggered concern and appeals for intervention.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In an update posted on X, the embassy said the 35-year-old Second Officer died due to medical conditions and that the vessel is expected to berth soon at Duqm Port. It added that necessary arrangements have been made for the prompt recovery of his mortal remains and that the mission is in touch with the bereaved family while assisting with all formalities for the earliest repatriation to India.

The embassy had earlier stated that it had been in continuous contact with the ship management company and other stakeholders following the incident.

The clarification came after the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) alleged that Nishanth, a native of Tamil Nadu, died after falling seriously ill on June 11 and that delays in medical evacuation may have contributed to the tragedy. The union also claimed that his body had remained onboard without proper refrigeration, forcing crew members to use cold water bottles in an attempt to slow decomposition.

In a video shared by the FSUI, the captain of the MT Celestial appealed for urgent assistance to repatriate the body and alleged that the shipowner had failed to provide adequate support. The union further accused the shipowner of negligence and questioned the handling of the medical emergency, alleging that a low-cost medical visa or evacuation could have saved the officer’s life.

The allegations made by the FSUI and the vessel’s captain have not been independently verified, and no public response from the shipowner was immediately available.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre over the incident, urging the government to bring the deceased Indian home without delay.