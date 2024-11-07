 Indian Consulate Forced To Cancel Camps After Canada Says It Can't Provide Even Minimum Security
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndian Consulate Forced To Cancel Camps After Canada Says It Can't Provide Even Minimum Security

Indian Consulate Forced To Cancel Camps After Canada Says It Can't Provide Even Minimum Security

The fresh development has come just days after a consular camp in Brampton, organised by Indian Consulate, was attacked by pro-Khalistan elements.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
Image for representation |

The Indian consulate in Toronto on Thursday (November 7) announced cancellation of some of the consular camps it had organised citing non-cooperation from Canadian authorities about security at these event. The Indian consulate posted from its official account on X (formerly Twitter) saying that Canadian authorities had expressed inability to provide 'minimum security protection' at the consular camps.

The latest development has come just days after a pro-Khalistani mob attacked people during a consular camp organised by Indian consulate outside a Hindu temple in Brampton near Toronto.

The attack on Monday (November 4) has elicited strong reaction from India and the matter has been taken up at the highest level with Canada. Even PM Narendra Modi expressed anguish.

Following the violent attack in Brampton, Indian High Commission Issued a press statement.

FPJ Shorts
All About Hashimoto's Disease That Arjun Kapoor Suffers From; Know Causes And Treatments
All About Hashimoto's Disease That Arjun Kapoor Suffers From; Know Causes And Treatments
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

"The High Commission of India in Ottawa and Consulate Geneal of India in Vancouver and Toronto have organised consular camps for the benefit and ease of local life certificate beneficiaries. One accouunt of the prevailing security situation in Canada, the Canadian authorities had been requested well in advance to provide strong security measures for these events, which constitute routine consular work," said the statement.

Read Also
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Condemns Violence At Hindu Sabha Mandir In Brampton, Fails To Address...
article-image

India and Canada, the nations which enjoyed smooth ties and cultural connect, are witnessing strain in the bilateral relationship since last year after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that 'agents' of Indian government were involved in murder of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. India has strongly denied the allegation and has asked Trudeau to provide evidence, something Canada has not been able to produce so far.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Basic Activities Come To A Standstill As Air Quality Continues To Worsen In Lahore

Basic Activities Come To A Standstill As Air Quality Continues To Worsen In Lahore

Indian Consulate Forced To Cancel Camps After Canada Says It Can't Provide Even Minimum Security

Indian Consulate Forced To Cancel Camps After Canada Says It Can't Provide Even Minimum Security

Australia Proposes Ban On Social Media For Children Under 16

Australia Proposes Ban On Social Media For Children Under 16

Donald Trump To Be US President Again, Here's What It May Mean For India

Donald Trump To Be US President Again, Here's What It May Mean For India

Equatorial Guinea Sex Scandal: Over 400 Sex Tapes Of Civil Servant Spark Controversy

Equatorial Guinea Sex Scandal: Over 400 Sex Tapes Of Civil Servant Spark Controversy