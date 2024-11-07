Indian Consulate Forced To Cancel Camps After Canada Says It Can't Provide Even Minimum Security

Image for representation |

The Indian consulate in Toronto on Thursday (November 7) announced cancellation of some of the consular camps it had organised citing non-cooperation from Canadian authorities about security at these event. The Indian consulate posted from its official account on X (formerly Twitter) saying that Canadian authorities had expressed inability to provide 'minimum security protection' at the consular camps.

The latest development has come just days after a pro-Khalistani mob attacked people during a consular camp organised by Indian consulate outside a Hindu temple in Brampton near Toronto.

The attack on Monday (November 4) has elicited strong reaction from India and the matter has been taken up at the highest level with Canada. Even PM Narendra Modi expressed anguish.

Following the violent attack in Brampton, Indian High Commission Issued a press statement.

"The High Commission of India in Ottawa and Consulate Geneal of India in Vancouver and Toronto have organised consular camps for the benefit and ease of local life certificate beneficiaries. One accouunt of the prevailing security situation in Canada, the Canadian authorities had been requested well in advance to provide strong security measures for these events, which constitute routine consular work," said the statement.

India and Canada, the nations which enjoyed smooth ties and cultural connect, are witnessing strain in the bilateral relationship since last year after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that 'agents' of Indian government were involved in murder of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. India has strongly denied the allegation and has asked Trudeau to provide evidence, something Canada has not been able to produce so far.