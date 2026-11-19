Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth Visits Prague, Holds Talks With Czech Military Leaders To Strengthen Bilateral Defence Cooperation | X / @adgpi

Prague: Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth visited the General Staff Headquarters of the Czech Armed Forces in Prague and held discussions with the country's military leadership on enhancing defence cooperation and strengthening professional military exchanges between the two Armies.

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Taking to X, the Indian Army said, "General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, during his ongoing official visit to the Czech Republic, visited the General Staff Headquarters of the Czech Armed Forces in Prague and laid a wreath in a solemn ceremony, paying tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of their nation."

"The COAS called on Lieutenant General Petr Cepelka, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Czech Armed Forces. The discussions focused on the evolving security environment, enhancing bilateral Defence Cooperation and strengthening professional military exchanges between the two Armies," the force said.

The Army said that Gen Seth was also briefed by senior military leaders at the General Staff Headquarters on 'Horizon 2035: Land Warfare Modernisation and Future Readiness of the Czech Armed Forces', highlighting key aspects of future warfare, technological transformation and operational preparedness.

General Seth arrived in Prague on Monday for an official visit to the Czech Republic from November 16 to 19. Upon his arrival in Prague, a briefing session was hosted by India's Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Raveesh Kumar, on the bilateral ties, including defence cooperation and industrial partnerships, according to the statement released by the Indian Embassy in the Czech Republic.

Later on Tuesday, India and the Czech Republic discussed ways to deepen bilateral defence ties, with a focus on military exchanges, defence education, training and cooperation in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) defence.

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The talks were held between General Seth and Brigadier General Jan Farlik, Rector-Commander of Defence University in Brno, and Colonel Jaroslav Rybak, Director of the Operations Support Department, Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence Centre of Excellence in the Czech Republic.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Indian Army said, "The engagement focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing professional military exchanges and exploring avenues for collaboration in defence education, training and CBRN defence. The visit underscores the shared commitment of India and the Czech Republic to expanding defence ties and fostering greater military cooperation."

The Indian Army Chief will call on senior officials of the Czech Republic's Ministry of Defence. His engagements will focus on matters of mutual interest, including military cooperation, training, modernisation and emerging security challenges, according to the statement from the Ministry of Defence.

"The visit reflects the shared commitment of India and the Czech Republic to strengthening bilateral defence relations through sustained military dialogue, professional exchanges and industrial partnerships," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)