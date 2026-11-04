Indian-American Democrats Suhas Subramanyam, Aruna Miller, Pia Dandiya Win Key Races In 2026 US Midterm Elections

Indian-origin Democratic leaders have secured important victories in the November 3, 2026, US midterm elections, with Suhas Subramanyam, Aruna Miller and Pia Dandiya emerging among the prominent Indian-American winners.

Subramanyam retained his seat in the US House of Representatives from Virginia's 10th Congressional District, while Miller was re-elected as Maryland's lieutenant governor alongside Governor Wes Moore. Dandiya, meanwhile, defeated Republican Casey Askar in Florida's 22nd Congressional District, winning a seat in the House of Representatives for the first time.

Their victories come amid broader Democratic gains in the midterm elections and highlight the continued presence of Indian-origin politicians in American electoral politics.

Suhas Subramanyam Retains Virginia Congressional Seat

Democratic Congressman Suhas Subramanyam won re-election from Virginia's 10th Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Dave Beckwith.

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According to unofficial district results, Subramanyam secured approximately 61.39% of the vote against Beckwith's 36.55%. The remaining votes went to other candidates.

Subramanyam, who first entered Congress in the previous election cycle, represents a district in Northern Virginia. He is the first Indian-American elected to the US House from Virginia.

Before entering Congress, he served in the Virginia House of Delegates and the state Senate. His re-election allows him to continue representing the district in Washington.

Aruna Miller Re-Elected Maryland Lieutenant Governor

Indian-American Democrat Aruna Miller has also retained her position as Maryland's lieutenant governor after Governor Wes Moore secured another term.

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Miller, who was first elected alongside Moore in 2022, is the first South Asian woman to serve as Maryland's lieutenant governor and the first Indian-American woman elected to statewide office in the state.

An engineer by profession, Miller previously served in the Maryland House of Delegates, representing the state's 15th District. She has also worked as a transportation engineer and spent several years in public service.

Her re-election alongside Moore marks another term in Maryland's state administration.

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Pia Dandiya Wins Florida's 22nd Congressional District

Another notable Indian-American Democratic victory came from Florida, where Pia Dandiya defeated Republican Casey Askar in the race for the state's 22nd Congressional District.

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According to the Associated Press projection, Dandiya secured 51.9% of the vote against Askar's 48.1%, winning a closely contested race.

A former high school principal and the daughter of Indian immigrants, Dandiya entered politics after building a career in education. She also served as a White House Fellow at the US Department of Education.

Her victory makes her a new Indian-American member of the US House of Representatives. The contest was particularly significant because Florida's 22nd District was newly redrawn ahead of the midterm elections.