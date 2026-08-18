Donald Trump Cites India's Voter ID System To Push SAVE America Act For Stricter US Election Rules | X/@WhiteHouse

US President Donald Trump has cited India's electoral system while pressing for tougher election laws in the US, highlighting voter identification requirements and the limited use of postal ballots in Indian elections.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump said more than 646 million people took part in India's recent general elections, while less than 1% cast their votes by mail.

Trump Recalls Gyanesh Kumar's Question On US Elections

Trump said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had spoken with officials from his administration earlier this month and questioned how elections could be conducted in the US without valid photo identification.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration – How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID," Trump wrote.

"India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than one per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document."

"We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now," he asserted.

Trump Pushes SAVE America Act

Trump made the remarks while seeking support for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act. The proposed legislation would require Americans to provide proof of citizenship to register to vote, introduce a nationwide voter identification requirement and sharply restrict voting by mail.

Trump has argued that the legislation would help curb electoral fraud.

However, Democrats and Republicans remain divided over the issue. The US Senate adjourned for a five-week recess earlier this month without taking any concrete steps towards passing the legislation.

A fact sheet on the SAVE America Act on the White House website also noted that India and Brazil have linked voter identity cards to biometric databases, while the US relies on self-attestation by electors.

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