India slams Pakistan for 'weaponising' women's rights issues at UNGA

United Nations: India has lashed out at Pakistan for "weaponising" women's rights issues for self-serving political gains in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it is ironical that a country where violations of women's right to life in the name of 'honour' go unpunished is making "baseless" statements about it in India.

First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Paulomi Tripathi during the UN General Assembly Third Committee session on 'Advancement of Women' asserted that from the first woman President of the General Assembly Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit to women scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation, Indian women have long served as inspiration for many. Tripathi but was responding to references made to

Jammu and Kashmir by Islamabad's outgoing envoy to the UN Maleeha Lodhi, who in her speech at the Committee said women in Jammu and Kashmir were suffering due to communication blackout in the state.