India Sets Up Additional Control Room In Makkah To Help Umrah Pilgrims Amid Saudi Arabia Flight Disruptions |

New Delhi: India has established an additional control room in Makkah to assist Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims, affected by flight disruptions between India and Saudi Arabia, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah said.

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The disruptions come amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region following a series of deadly drone and missile attacks by Yemen-based Houthi rebels targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.



Additional Control Room Set Up In Makkah



The consulate said on Wednesday that the new control room had been established at the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office (IHPO) in Makkah, while its existing 24-hour control room in Jeddah would continue operating.

Indian nationals requiring assistance can contact the Makkah control room at +966 553646966, the consulate said in a post on X.

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On Tuesday, the consulate advised Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims travelling to and from Jeddah and Madinah, to remain in regular contact with their airlines and check flight schedules before leaving for airports.



Passengers were also urged to coordinate with travel agents, tour operators and Umrah service providers regarding flight cancellations, rescheduling, alternative travel arrangements and accommodation, wherever necessary.



Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah, the holiest city in Islam, that can be undertaken at any time of the year, unlike the annual Haj pilgrimage.

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Indian Consulate Issues Emergency Helpline Numbers



The consulate said it remained in regular contact with airlines and local authorities to facilitate assistance for affected Indian nationals. Updates on flight operations would be shared through its official social media channels.



The existing 24-hour control room in Jeddah can be reached through helpline numbers +966 12 2614093 and +966 556122301.



Assistance is also available through WhatsApp at +966 536209704 and email at pbskcgi@gmail.com.



Indian Embassy Issues Safety Advisory Amid Attacks



On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to follow instructions issued by local authorities and remain indoors in the event of an aerial attack.



The embassy also urged people to refrain from circulating videos or news related to the ongoing developments.



Indian Airlines Suspend Saudi Flights Until Oct 17



Flight operations remained suspended at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while services from Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah continued with some disruptions, the embassy said on Wednesday.



Indian carriers Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and IndiGo have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until Oct 17.



However, Saudi airlines Saudia and Flynas continued operating some scheduled services, according to the embassy.