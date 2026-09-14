India Sends First Consignment Of Bailey Bridge Components To Flood-Hit Nepal | X @navsri6619

India has sent the first consignment of components for a 70-metre Bailey bridge to Nepal to help restore connectivity in the flood-hit Betrawati area, India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said.

The consignment was handed over to Nepal's Road Division in Hetauda on Saturday, Srivastava said in a post on X, adding that more bridge components would arrive in the coming days.

“This bridge will help restore connectivity in the Betrawati area that was affected by the recent flash flood in Nepal,” the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a post on X on Saturday.

A Bailey bridge is a portable, prefabricated modular steel truss bridge that can be assembled quickly without heavy machinery or specialised tools.

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Assistance follows devastating flash floods

The latest assistance is part of India's continuing humanitarian support to Nepal following the devastating flash floods that struck the northern and central regions of the Himalayan nation on Aug 26.

Nearly 1,400 people have been killed and more than 5,000 remain missing as of Sunday following the floods.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has sent more than 130 tonnes of relief material and deployed 54 experts to support rescue, relief and forensic operations in Nepal.

India sends rescue, forensic equipment

New Delhi has also provided specialised tunnel and mud-rescue equipment, DNA kits and forensic equipment, along with essential supplies including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.

The Indian Air Force has operated at least eight special flights to deliver relief supplies.

An Indian tunnel rescue team has also been working with the Nepal Army in search operations, while a forensic team has been assisting Nepali authorities in identifying the mortal remains of victims.

India pledges continued support

India has said it remains committed to supporting Nepal's rescue, relief and recovery efforts following the floods.

The Bailey bridge components are intended to help restore connectivity in Betrawati, one of the areas affected by the flash floods.