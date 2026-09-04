India Offers DNA Profiling To Identify Victims Missing After Nepal Flash Floods | X

The Centre has decided to provide forensic DNA profiling facilities in India to help identify the mortal remains of people missing after the devastating flash floods in Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

First-degree biological relatives of missing people, including parents, children and siblings living in India, can provide biological samples for DNA profiling under the initiative.

DNA profiling facilities across India

Samples can be collected and DNA profiles prepared at Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs), State Forensic Science Laboratories (SFSLs), laboratories of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and other National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited facilities capable of DNA profiling.

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞: 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭-𝐃𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐥



Through its Press Release dated 01 September 2026, the Embassy of India, Kathmandu,… pic.twitter.com/e9waEzpgdB — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) September 3, 2026

The measure follows procedures outlined by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu for identifying the mortal remains of victims of the Aug 26 flash floods.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has made the forensic facilities available as an additional measure to support the ongoing identification process, the MEA said in a statement.

Nepal Police advises Autosomal STR method

According to the ministry, DNA profiling should use the Autosomal STR method, as advised by the Nepal Police, subject to technical requirements communicated by the Nepali authorities.

Once prepared, the DNA profiles, along with preliminary information required by the Nepali authorities, can be emailed to the Nepal Police at dnacodis@nepalpolice.gov.np for comparison with DNA profiles obtained from unidentified mortal remains.

A copy of the DNA profile can also be sent to the Embassy of India in Kathmandu at eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com for coordination and facilitation.

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MEA provides helpline

The MEA has shared a list of government forensic laboratories in India equipped with DNA profiling facilities. The ministry has also provided a helpline for assistance: +977 9841 6160 95.

More than 5,000 people still missing

Nepal continues large-scale search and rescue operations after the flash floods, which were triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border. The disaster caused extensive damage across northern and central parts of the country.

Nepali authorities have reported at least 1,259 deaths, while more than 12,000 people have been rescued. Around 5,000 people are still reported missing as search and rescue operations continue.