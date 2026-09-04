Hapur Horror: Scorpio Driver Traps Petrol Pump Employee’s Hand In Window, Drags Him For 5 KM - VIDEO

PM

A petrol pump employee was allegedly dragged for nearly five kilometres after a Scorpio driver trapped his hand in the vehicle’s window when he asked for payment for diesel in Hapur’s Pilkhuwa area.

The incident took place on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway and was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump.

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According to a complaint filed by Neeraj Chauhan, a resident of Akash Nagar in Ghaziabad and manager at Agarwal Fueling Station, a black Scorpio arrived at the petrol pump at around 10 pm on September 2. The driver reportedly asked salesman Pankaj to fill diesel worth Rs 2,000.

When Pankaj asked the driver to make the payment after refuelling, the accused allegedly became angry and abused him. He then reportedly trapped Pankaj’s hand in the car window and drove towards Hapur at high speed.

After travelling for nearly five kilometres, the driver allegedly pushed Pankaj onto the road near Nizampur Tiraha.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Fariyad, a resident of Laliyana in Meerut. Kotwali in-charge Manoj Baliyan said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.