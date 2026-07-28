Caught On Camera: Woman Screams As Alleged Lover Drags Her Along Bike In Bihar's Nalanda

A woman was allegedly dragged for nearly 100 metres by her alleged boyfriend on a motorcycle in Bihar's Nalanda district after an argument over marriage, with a purported video of the incident widely circulating on social media. Police said the matter is under investigation.

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According to reports, the incident reportedly took place four to five days ago in Rajgir police station limits. However, the authenticity of the viral video has not been independently verified.

The woman, a resident of Rajgir, alleged that the accused, who hails from neighbouring Nawada district and is reportedly employed as an Amin (land survey official) at the Nardiganj Circle Office, had been in a long-term relationship with her and had promised to marry her. She claimed he later reneged on his promise.

Police said the two met in Rajgir a few days ago, where an argument broke out over marriage. As the man allegedly attempted to leave on his motorcycle, the woman tried to stop him by holding onto the vehicle. Instead of stopping, the accused allegedly accelerated, dragging her along the road for nearly 100 metres while she screamed in pain. The motorcycle later lost balance and overturned.

Bystanders reportedly chased the motorcycle, caught the accused and assaulted him before handing him over. In the viral video, the man can allegedly be heard claiming, "She is my wife. This is our domestic matter." However, police said their preliminary inquiry suggests the two were in a relationship and were not married.

Rajgir Station House Officer Abhijeet Kumar said the dispute was linked to marriage. The woman has submitted a written complaint at Nardiganj Police Station in Nawada district, following which police have initiated an investigation into the matter.