India Sends 68.5 Tonnes Of Relief, Tunnel Experts And Bailey Bridge Equipment To Flood-Hit Nepal | X @DrSJaishankar

India has provided 68.5 tonnes of relief materials to flood-hit Nepal and sent technical teams, forensic experts and equipment to assist in search and rescue operations, the Indian Embassy said.

India sent a specialised technical contingent, including tunnel experts, along with equipment for search and rescue operations in hydropower tunnels where workers are believed to be trapped following Wednesday's devastating flash floods, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement on Saturday.

A fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

“It consists of a tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations; a team of forensics experts for DNA analysis and relief supplies, including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets & hygiene kits,” the MEA said.

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Indian Experts Join Tunnel Rescue Operations

An 11-member Indian technical team comprising doctors, paramedics and tunnel engineers arrived in Kathmandu on Friday and conducted an on-site reconnaissance of hydropower tunnels in the flood-affected Trishuli area of Nuwakot district on Saturday, the embassy said.

The team also conducted an aerial survey of the Chilime and Langtang areas before beginning rescue-related work around the tunnel area, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

An 82-member joint security team comprising personnel from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police has been working since Friday night to clear debris and reach people believed to be trapped inside the tunnel.

India has also sent forensic experts and equipment for DNA analysis, while Nepal has sought foreign expertise for DNA testing, forensic work and other specialised tasks following the disaster.

Bailey Bridges To Help Restore Transport Links

Sixteen trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot single-lane modular steel bridge have also arrived in Nepal, the embassy said.

"Equipment for installation of seven more Bailey bridges will be supplied soon. Technical teams for their installation are expected to arrive shortly," it said.

Nepal has sought assistance from India and China to construct 42 Bailey bridges to restore transport links in flood-hit areas. The portable bridges can be assembled quickly without heavy machinery or specialised tools.

191 Workers Rescued From Hydropower Tunnels

Nepali security forces have so far rescued 191 workers from tunnels at various hydropower projects, according to the Nepal Army.

However, reports of more people trapped inside tunnels prompted Nepal to seek India's assistance. Many are believed to be trapped inside tunnels linked to the Upper Trishuli-1 and Trishuli-3A hydropower projects in Rasuwa district near the Nepal-Tibet border.

Mud and debris blocking tunnel entrances and adverse weather conditions have complicated rescue operations.

The flash floods swept through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors on Wednesday, killing hundreds and causing extensive damage to roads, bridges, settlements and hydropower infrastructure.