India registers strong protest against Khalistani elements' attack on consulate general in San Francisco

India on Monday registered a strong protest with senior United States diplomat after Indian consulate general in San Francisco was vandalised during demonstration by Khalistan supporters.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: “In a meeting with the US Charge d' Affaires in New Delhi, India conveyed its strong protest at the vandalisation of property of the Consulate General of India, San Francisco."

“The US government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incident," the statement further added.

"Our Embassy in Washington D.C. also conveyed our concerns to the US State Department along similar lines," the MEA said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

New Delhi's protest comes after Pro-Khalistan elements cut open the temporary access barriers put up by the municipal police and put up two "Khalistani" flags inside the embassy building in San Francisco, according to PTI. The consul staff quickly removed those flags. Angry protestors barged into the embassy building and used iron rods to smash the glass and entrance.