India Raises Alarm Over Safety Of 10 Million Indians Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions | File Pic

Mumbai: India has a significant and direct interest in maintaining security and stability in the Middle East, P Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said during an open debate at the UN Security Council (UNSC).

In a statement issued in Mumbai on October 16, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York said Harish had highlighted that approximately 10 million Indian nationals reside in countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Any unrest or conflict in the region, therefore, directly affects their lives and livelihoods.

India calls for restraint and dialogue

Expressing deep concern over continuing tensions, India urged all parties to exercise utmost restraint, immediately de-escalate hostilities and return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve long-standing disputes peacefully.

India also emphasised that “true peace does not simply mean the absence of war or shelling, but the creation of a secure environment where lasting stability prevails”.

Commitment to a stable Middle East

Harish reiterated India's commitment to “building a safe, stable and prosperous Middle East”. The statement said the region was critical to India's interests, not only for the safety of its citizens but also for its broader economic and trade ties.

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The government has consistently sought to safeguard the interests and welfare of Indians living in the Gulf and the wider Middle East, the statement added. Evacuation operations during crises, including Operation Ajay, and round-the-clock helplines maintained by Indian embassies reflect this commitment.

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