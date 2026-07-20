India-Moldova Relations Get Boost As President Murmu Begins State Visit | X - @rashtrapatibhvn

Chisinau, July 20: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Chisinau on Monday on the first leg of her State visits to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Moldova. She was warmly received at Chisinau International Airport by Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mihai Popșoi.

President’s arrival in Moldova

"President Droupadi Murmu reached Chisinau, Moldova on the first leg of her State Visits to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania. On her arrival at Chisinau International Airport, she was warmly received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mr. Mihai Popsoi. This is the first ever visit by an Indian President to Moldova," President's Secretariat posted on X.

President Murmu arrived in Moldova for a State visit at the invitation of President Maia Sandu. This is the first ever visit by an Indian President to Moldova.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Chisinau, Moldova, earlier today



On her arrival at Chisinau International Airport, she was received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mihai Popsoi. pic.twitter.com/evfYX42zq6 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026

Engagements during visit

During her visit, President Murmu will hold talks with President Sandu. She will meet Moldova Parliament's President Igor Grosu. She will also have interaction with members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address a Business Forum and members of the Indian Community, according to the MEA.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Chisinau, Moldova. On her arrival at Chisinau International Airport, she was warmly received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mr. Mihai Popsoi. pic.twitter.com/UGgZALMoPq — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2026

"India and Moldova enjoy warm and friendly relations. This visit would mark a significant and historical milestone and elevate bilateral ties to a broad-based partnership. There is good scope for mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, IT and education," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in statement.

Focus on bilateral cooperation

While addressing a special briefing on President Murmu's visit to Moldova on July 17, Secretary (West), MEA, Sibi George, noted that the visit to Moldova will provide an opportunity to review bilateral ties and discuss ways to expand cooperation. He stated that President's Murmu visit will be instrumental in fostering strong business-to-business linkages and trade and investment ties.

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"The proposed visit provides an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, and discuss ways to expand cooperation and elevate bilateral relations from political goodwill to a broad-based partnership encompassing areas such as trade and investment, digital technologies, innovation, renewable energy, healthcare, education, agriculture, culture, connectivity," Sibi George said.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu received by President Maia Sandu of Moldova at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau and accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour.



The two leaders held productive and forward-looking discussions covering the entire spectrum of our… pic.twitter.com/PNN0hIcfin — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026

Next stops in Europe

The Moldova leg marks the first stop of President Murmu's three-nation visit, following which she will travel to North Macedonia and Romania for high-level engagements.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)