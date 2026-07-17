President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Moldova, North Macedonia And Romania From July 19 To Deepen India-Europe Ties | VIDEO

President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a three-nation State visit to strengthen India's diplomatic and economic engagement with Central and Eastern Europe | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 17, 2026: President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-nation State visit to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania from July 19 to July 25, marking a significant step in India's efforts to deepen its engagement with Central and Eastern Europe.

Announcing the visit on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the tour will strengthen India's bilateral ties with the three countries while complementing the country's broader engagement with Europe and its strategic partnership with the European Union.

Historic Diplomatic Engagement

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George described the visit as "of considerable historic significance", noting that it will be the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian President to both the Republic of Moldova and the Republic of North Macedonia.

Murmu's visit to Romania will also be the first State visit by an Indian President to the country in more than three decades. The previous such visit took place in 1994.

#WATCH || New Delhi: Speaking about President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Moldova, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George says, "...This would be the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Moldova since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Moldova had… pic.twitter.com/s2TYnZsaUz — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 17, 2026

According to George, the tour reflects India's growing focus on Central and Eastern Europe and reaffirms its commitment to strengthening partnerships in the region.

The visit also aligns with India's expanding engagement with Europe and the European Union at a time when diplomatic and economic cooperation is receiving greater attention.

Moldova Visit Highlights

President Murmu will visit Moldova on July 20 at the invitation of President Maia Sandu. During the visit, she will hold delegation-level talks with Sandu and meet Igor Grosu, President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova.

She will also interact with members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address a business forum and meet members of the Indian community.

The MEA said India and Moldova share warm and friendly relations, and the visit is expected to elevate bilateral ties to a broad-based partnership. Both countries see scope for expanding cooperation in agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, information technology, and education, PTI reports.

North Macedonia And Romania

Murmu will travel to North Macedonia from July 21 to July 22 at the invitation of President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova. She is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the President, meet Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and the President of the Assembly, and address the Assembly of North Macedonia.

She will also address the India-North Macedonia Business Forum. According to the MEA, both countries are keen to deepen economic cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, information technology, and IT-enabled services.

The final leg of the tour will take President Murmu to Romania from July 23 to July 25 at the invitation of President Nicusor Dan. During the visit, she will meet the Romanian President, interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, President of the Senate Mircea Abrudean and President of the Chamber of Deputies Sorin Grindeanu.

Murmu will also interact with members of the Romania-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address the India-Romania Business Forum and meet members of the Indian community.

The MEA described Romania as an important partner within the European Union and said the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would further strengthen bilateral economic ties in the coming years.

Strengthening European Ties

The MEA said the three-nation visit underlines the importance India attaches to strengthening bilateral relations with Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania while reinforcing its engagement with the wider Eastern European region.

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The tour is expected to give fresh momentum to political, economic and people-to-people ties with the three countries, reflecting India's sustained efforts to expand its diplomatic footprint across Europe without losing focus on long-term strategic partnerships.

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