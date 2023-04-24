India launches Operation Kaveri to bring back stranded citizens from Sudan

Image credit: @DrSJaishankar

In a bid to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Sudan, the Indian government has launched "Operation Kaveri."

The operation got underway as about 500 Indian citizens reached Port Sudan. More citizens are expected to be brought back home as Indian ships and aircraft have been deployed for this purpose, informed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a Tweet on Monday.

The Indian government has reiterated its commitment to assist all its citizens who are stranded in Sudan and has taken all necessary steps to ensure their safe return.

This operation has been welcomed by the families of the stranded citizens who had been eagerly waiting for their loved ones to return home.

4,000 Indians stuck in Sudan

India has no less than 4,000 citizens in Sudan and most of them are in Khartoum. India has put two C-130J military transport aircraft on standby in Jeddah while an Indian Navy ship has reached a key port in the region as part of the government's plans to evacuate stranded Indians.

MEA informs about the volatile situation in Sudan

Giving out the details, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said contingency plans have been put in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation. It said the security situation in Sudan continues to be “volatile” with reports of fierce fighting coming from various locations.

The MEA said the Sudanese airspace currently remains closed for all foreign aircraft and overland movement also has risks and logistical challenges. Not only is the airspace closed it is being used by the Sudanese military to bomb its own people. Road travel from the capital involves considerable risk. Khartoum is 600 miles from the border with Egypt and 525 miles from Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

Nonetheless, France, Greece and other European countries said they were organizing evacuations for both embassy employees and nationals, along with some citizens of allied countries.

Evacuation plans of different countries

The Greek foreign minister said the country had dispatched aircraft and Special Forces to Egypt, in preparation for evacuation of 120 Greek and Cypriot nationals from Khartoum. Most of them have sought shelter in recent days at a Greek Orthodox cathedral in the capital.

The Netherlands has sent two air force Hercules C-130 planes and an Airbus A330 to Jordan ahead of a possible rescue mission.

Italy has dispatched military jets to the Gulf of Aden nation of Djibouti to prepare for the evacuation of its 140 Italian nationals, many of whom have already taken refuge in the embassy.

India has aircraft, ship on standby but airspace is closed over Khartoum; road travel is treacherous, city is 600 miles from the Egyptian border and 525 miles from Port Sudan on Red Sea; US, British diplomats airlifted but citizens can’t be evacuated.

