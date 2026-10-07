India, Italy Condemn Terrorism, Discuss Stronger Cooperation To Combat Terror Financing & Transnational Threats | X - ItalyinIndia

New Delhi, Oct 7: India and Italy on Wednesday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and discussed measures to further strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, and the Director for G7-G20, Transnational Threats and Integrated Strategy, Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Paolo Mari.

Talks on counter-terrorism cooperation

Sharing the details regarding the meeting, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, "Secretary (West) Sibi George received Mr. Paolo Mari, Director for G7-G20, Transnational Threats and Integrated Strategy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, who is on a visit to co-chair the 6th meeting of India-Italy Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in New Delhi."

"They condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, discussed measures to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries and furthering the Joint Initiative on Countering Financing of Terrorism," he added.

Modi-Meloni talks in May

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on an official visit to Italy, where he held talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

Both leaders condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi and Meloni urged all the nations to continue work towards eliminating terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and combating terror financing.

They welcomed the first meeting of the Permanent Task Force between India and Italy on countering the financing of terrorism and the upcoming meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism.

Leaders condemn Pahalgam attack

"The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. The two leaders strongly condemned the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated their commitment to cooperate in the fight against terrorists and terrorist groups and their affiliates, including those listed in the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions regime," read the India-Italy Joint declaration released following the meeting.

"They called upon all countries to continue to work towards eliminating terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and combating the financing of terrorism, consistent with the Financial Action Task Force’s guidelines. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to work together at the UN, FATF and other multilateral platforms," it added.

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Defence cooperation deepens

PM Modi and Meloni also expressed satisfaction at the deepening of defence cooperation between India and Italy, including through ministerial exchanges, service-to-service ties, port visits and welcomed the adoption of a Joint Declaration of Intent and a Defence Industrial Roadmap, which will promote partnerships for technological cooperation, co-production and co-development projects, including helicopters, naval platforms, marine armament and electronic warfare.

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