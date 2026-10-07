'Ghar Mein Ghuskar Mara', Says PM Modi On India's Response To Pahalgam Attack Amid Marking 25-Yr Journey In Public Service

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while marking 25 years as the head of a government, on Wednesday recalled India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack and said the country had demonstrated its resolve by striking terrorists in their own territory.

Addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha on October 7, Modi said, We entered their homes and struck them, while referring to India's military response following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack.

'When Terrorists Targeted Innocent People, India Responded'

Referring to the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were killed, Modi said India did not merely respond to the attack but demonstrated its strength by entering the terrorists' territory and striking them.

The Prime Minister said those who challenge India should understand that the country would give a befitting response.

His remarks came in the context of Operation Sindoor, launched by India in May 2025 following the Pahalgam attack. During the operation, Indian forces carried out strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Modi has repeatedly used the phrase “ghar mein ghuskar” while speaking about India's response to terrorism. In an earlier address following Operation Sindoor, he had said that terrorists were targeted and we entered their house and killed them and warned that India would respond to future terror attacks.

PM Modi Completes 25 Years At Helm Of Government

The remarks came as Modi marked 25 years as the head of a government. He first became Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and went on to become Prime Minister in 2014. He is now serving his third consecutive term as Prime Minister.

Reflecting on the milestone, Modi said he did not view the 25-year journey as an occasion for personal glorification. He said his public life had been guided by a commitment to service rather than personal ambition.

Recalling his early years in public life, Modi said he had spent time working at the grassroots level and serving tribal communities before entering executive governance.

'Viksit Bharat 2047: We Will Do It'

During the address, Modi also laid out an ambitious roadmap for India's future, repeatedly using the phrase “We Will Do It” while speaking about the country's goals.

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He said India would become a top-three global economy, achieve greater self-reliance, emerge as a global manufacturing hub and host the Olympic Games.

“Viksit Bharat at 2047: We Will Do It. Top 3 Economy: We Will Do It. Atmanirbhar Bharat: We Will Do It. Global Manufacturing Hub: We Will Do It. Hosting the Olympics: We Will Do It,” Modi said.

He invoked his earlier call for “Sabka Prayas”, saying collective national effort and confidence would be essential to achieving these goals.

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Modi Recalls Indian Pilot's Heroics

The Prime Minister also referred to the heroics of Captain Machchhar and called on citizens to dedicate themselves to the nation.

He said India should work towards a future in which the world speaks of “Made-in-India” aircraft, adding that such goals would require visionary policies and sustained hard work.

“This is not the time to rest; it is the time to move forward with zeal and dedicate ourselves fully to the nation,” Modi said.

The October 7 address thus combined reflections on his 25-year journey in executive governance with his government's national-security narrative and an ambitious roadmap for India towards 2047.