CM Dhami Offers Special Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Uttarkashi On PM Modi Completing 25 Years In Public Life | File photo

On the occasion of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami offered special prayers at the ancient Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttarkashi on Wednesday. The Chief Minister prayed to Baba Vishwanath for the good health, long life and continued success of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

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Chief Minister Shri Dhami said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life have been marked by dedication to national service, public welfare and the development of the country. He said that during his public life, the Prime Minister has worked towards giving the nation a new direction and renewed energy.

Praying to Baba Vishwanath, the Chief Minister expressed the hope that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India will continue to move forward towards the resolve of becoming a developed nation.

Chief Minister Shri Dhami said that it was a matter of great fortune for him to seek the blessings of Baba Vishwanath from the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand for the Prime Minister’s long and successful public life.