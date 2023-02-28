India is a global strategic partner of US: Biden administration ahead of Blinken's visit for G20 conferences |

The Biden administration has emphasized India's position as a global strategic partner of the United States as Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to New Delhi for a series of key conferences.

During his visit, Blinken will attend a Quad ministerial meeting and hold a bilateral talk with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The United States and India share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and have a broad and deep relationship that encompasses a range of international groupings.

Ned Price, State Department Spokesperson, emphasized the importance of India as a key partner of the United States, noting that the two countries have attempted to stitch together partnerships in which India has played a crucial role. Price also highlighted the new partnership between India, the UAE, and the United States, known as I2U2, and the various elements of the agenda that would be discussed during Blinken's visit.

India is a global strategic partner of ours. We have a wide, broad, deep relationship with India. There will be a lot on the agenda in the bilateral relationship and in the multilateral engagements he takes part in on the margins of the G20: US State Department Spox Ned Price pic.twitter.com/A1MwiQ0v7A — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

Russia and China are expected to figure in Blinken's talks during his bilateral meetings, as both countries are seen to challenge the rules-based order, the principles of the UN Charter, the principles of international law, and the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Price noted that Prime Minister Modi had emphasized that this is not an era of war, and that the United States will continue to discuss these issues with India.

US and India believe firmly in policy of a free and open Indo-Pacific region

Despite these challenges, India and the United States share a number of important interests and values. The two countries have spoken firmly of their belief in a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and China has been identified as a consistent and systemic challenge to this vision. The issues surrounding China's challenge to the free and open Indo-Pacific will be discussed both in the bilateral context and on the margins of the G20.

