India Flags UN Financial Crisis As Budget Arrears Hit $1.46 Billion And Peacekeeping Dues Reach $4.1 Billion | VIDEO

India has urged UN member states to clear outstanding contributions as unpaid peacekeeping assessments reach $4.1 billion | AI Generated File Image

New York, October 20, 2026: India has expressed concern over the United Nations’ worsening financial position, warning that unpaid contributions remain alarmingly high, with more than 90% of regular budget arrears owed by a single member state.

India Raises Concern Over UN’s Liquidity Crisis

Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Surendra Adhana raised the issue on Monday, October 19, while delivering India’s national statement at the 81st Main Session of the Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly, which discussed the organisation’s financial situation.

#IndiaAtUN Surendra Adhana, Counsellor, delivered 🇮🇳's statement at the 81st Main Session of the Fifth Committee of the UNGA on the agenda item: “Improving the financial situation of the United Nations”, highlighting the following: ➡️ Full, timely and unconditional payment of assessments is a Charter obligation of every Member State. ➡️ 🇮🇳 pays its assessed contributions in full, on time, and often in advance. ➡️ Efficient and effective mandate delivery and the provision of adequate and timely resources to the Secretariat go hand in hand. ➡️ Despite a marginal drop in the regular budget unpaid assessments to $1.46 billion in 2026 from $1.87 billion a year ago, unpaid assessments remain at unacceptably high levels, with over 90 per cent of the arrears owed by one Member State. ➡️ Situation in @UN peacekeeping is more precarious, with unpaid assessments reaching $4.1 billion, up from $3.7 billion last year, while collections stagnated at around $1.4 billion. And, two Member States alone account for roughly 88 per cent of this amount. ➡️ Urged all Member States, especially those with the requisite means, to take expeditious action to fulfill their financial obligations. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @PIB_India @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) October 20, 2026

Adhana stressed that paying assessed contributions fully, on time and without conditions was an obligation of every member state under the UN Charter.

He said the UN continued to face a “challenging” liquidity situation in 2026 because of uncertainty surrounding collections and low cash reserves.

Unpaid regular budget assessments declined marginally from $1.87 billion last year to $1.46 billion this year. However, Adhana maintained that the outstanding amount remained unacceptably high.

Unpaid Peacekeeping Dues Climb To $4.1 Billion

Describing the financial condition of UN peacekeeping operations as “more worrisome”, Adhana said unpaid assessments had increased from $3.7 billion last year to $4.1 billion in 2026.

Collections remained stagnant at approximately $1.4 billion, while two member states accounted for nearly 88% of the outstanding peacekeeping dues.

Adhana welcomed the increase in the number of member states that had cleared their assessments in full by September 30. The figure rose from 136 last year to 141 this year.

He emphasised that the financial relief provided by strong collections during the third quarter needed to continue.

India Calls For Timely Payment Of UN Contributions

Adhana urged member states, particularly those with the financial capacity, to fulfil their obligations promptly to ensure the UN’s financial stability.

He stressed that eliminating outstanding dues was essential for maintaining a financially healthy organisation and ensuring prudent budgetary and financial management.

Highlighting India’s record, Adhana said the country had consistently paid its assessed contributions in full, on time and frequently in advance.

In 2026, India was among 55 member states that cleared their regular budget assessments within the stipulated 30-day period. India paid $35.18 million in February.

US Remains Largest Contributor Amid Mounting Arrears

The United States remains the UN’s largest financial contributor, accounting for 22% of its regular budget and 27% of its peacekeeping budget.

In September, Washington paid $725 million towards the regular budget and $102 million towards peacekeeping operations. Despite these payments, the US still owes more than $4 billion in combined regular budget and peacekeeping arrears.

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The US and China are the two largest contributors to UN peacekeeping operations. China paid $641.4 million towards its regular budget contributions in September.

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