India evacuates another 75 Sikhs from Kabul amid Taliban takeover

Indian authorities on Monday evacuated another 75 Sikhs from Kabul. They were brought back to India via Dushanbe. “Update from Afghanistan: Another 75 Sikhs are being evacuated from Kabul via Dushanbe who will arrive in India late night today (Monday).

We thank PM Office India and Ministry of External Affairs for their massive support,” Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Chief Manjinder Singh tweeted.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:28 PM IST