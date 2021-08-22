Watch: Children evacuated from Afghanistan rejoice upon being brought to India; video melts hearts

On Sunday, there was visible joy and relief on the faces of people who arrived in India from Afghanistan on Sunday.

An Afghan woman who was among the evacuees said that situation was worrisome in her country.

"Situation was deteriorating in Afghanistan, so I came here with my daughter and two grandchildren. Our Indian brothers and sisters came to our rescue. They (Taliban) burnt down my house. I thank India for helping us," she said.

The IAF aircraft that took off from Afghanistan's Kabul earlier this morning evacuated 168 people including 107 Indian nationals onboard and brought them to India. The passengers were made to undergo the COVID-19 RT-PCR test at the airport.

Countries have been urgently evacuating their citizens from the war-torn nation as tens of thousands of people attempt to flee the country. The Kabul airport is witnessing nowadays a heavy chaos due to instability in the region.

Among the evacuees were several children and an infant too.

"An infant has also landed in a special IAF flight to India without a passport," an evacuation coordinating official told ANI.

A video of the infant and their sibling went viral on Twitter.

The video spread smiles on the faces of netizens who felt relieved about the evacuation. Many thanked the Indian government for bringing the children safely to India.

Here's how people are reacting to the video. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:37 PM IST