India Condemns Deadly Terror Attacks In Mali, Expresses Condolences Over Defence Minister Sadio Camara’s Death And Nationwide Violence |

New Delhi: India on Tuesday expressed condolences on the demise of General Sadio Camara, Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs of Mali, while strongly condemning the ongoing terrorist attacks in the African nation targeting multiple locations.

"India strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Mali targeting multiple locations. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and express our solidarity with the Government and people of Mali in this difficult time," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"We also express our sincere condolences on the demise of General Sadio Camara, Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs of Mali in the terror attack. India reiterates its firm commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and supports efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region," it added.

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Armed terrorist groups launched coordinated attacks on several cities across Mali on Saturday and also targetted Camara's residence in the town of Kati, near the capital Bamako, during which the Defence Minister and his wife were killed.

In a statement, the government of the West African nation said the attacks targetted multiple locations, including the garrison towns of Kati, Sevare, Gao and Kidal, as well as the capital, Bamako, Xinhua news agency reported.

The wounded, including civilians and military personnel, were taken to medical facilities, and the material damage was limited, the statement added.

On Sunday, the Malian army stated that it has killed more than 100 terrorists in the western region of Koulikoro.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in the statement that during sweep operations following Saturday's terrorist attacks, Malian air assets detected a column of motorcycles moving toward a hideout west of the locality of Kolokani in the Koulikoro region.

Airstrikes were then carried out against the target, killing more than 100 terrorists and destroying their logistics.

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The Indian Embassy in Mali has urged all Indian nationals residing in the country to remain highly vigilant following multiple attacks by the armed groups across the country.

"Due to recent security developments and reported attacks in Kati and other parts of Mali, the Embassy of India in Bamako urges all Indian nationals residing in Mali to remain highly vigilant, exercise utmost caution, stay indoors, and strictly follow the instructions issued by the Malian authorities from time to time," read an advisory issued by the Indian Embassy.

It mentioned that the Embassy, in coordination with the Malian authorities, is closely monitoring the evolving situation and will issue further updates, as required.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)