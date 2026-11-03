India Calls For End To West Asia Hostilities, Warns Of Impact On Global Food, Fuel & Financial Flows | VIDEO | ANI

New Delhi, Nov 3: Reiterating its call for an end to hostilities in West Asia to facilitate a return to normalcy, India on Tuesday said that the ongoing conflict has taken a heavy toll in terms of casualties, disrupted lives and affected global economic flows.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the conflict had adversely affected the movement of food, fuel, fertilisers and financial flows worldwide.

He stated that India continues to advocate dialogue and diplomacy among the parties to restore peace and stability in the region.

Delhi: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "On the developments in West Asia, we are, as we have, been keeping a close watch on all these developments and following the developments in the region. We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy among the parties so that peace and stability can return to the region. The conflict has, as you know, already taken a very heavy toll in terms of casualties and has been disrupting people's lives, not just in the region, but across the world..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 3, 2026

India Urges Cessation Of Hostilities

“On the developments in West Asia, we have been keeping a close watch on the situation and following developments in the region. We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy among the parties so that peace and stability can return to the region. The conflict has, as you know, already taken a very heavy toll in terms of casualties and has been disrupting people's lives, not just in the region, but across the world. It has had a debilitating impact on global food, fuel, fertilizer and financial flows, and we urge cessation of hostilities so that normalcy can be restored in the region,” said Jaiswal.

Safety Of Indian Diaspora Remains Priority

On the safety of Indian nationals in the region, the MEA spokesperson on Tuesday further said New Delhi remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the Indian diaspora and seafarers in West Asia and beyond.

Jaiswal stated that Indian missions across the region remain in close contact with the Indian community, issuing advisories and extending assistance whenever required.

“As far as the Indian community is concerned, our embassies in all the countries there are in close touch with them. They have also issued several advisories, and we continue to help them and give them a helping hand as and when required,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Indian Navy's Anti-Piracy Operation Highlighted

He also highlighted the Indian Navy's anti-piracy operation to rescue crew members aboard a commercial vessel operating in the Arabian Sea.

“As far as the safety and security of our ships and commercial vessels are concerned, yesterday also, you would have seen that our Indian Navy took anti-piracy action and saved crew members aboard a commercial vessel plying in the area. We continue to keep a close watch on developments there. On our side, we remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of our diaspora, as well as our seafarers, in the region and elsewhere,” Jaiswal added.

Navy Rescues 20 Iranian Crew Members

The Indian Navy rescued all 20 Iranian crew members of the pirated fishing vessel Azini in a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation, more than 3,000 km from Mumbai, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

The operation was successfully carried out on November 2, with the Navy locating and intercepting the vessel and securing the safe release of all crew members from heavily armed pirates.

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The operation was successfully carried out on November 2, with the Indian Navy locating and intercepting the vessel and securing the safe release of all crew members from heavily armed pirates.

Congratulating the Indian Navy on the successful mission, the Defence Minister said that the operation demonstrated the force's high operational readiness and its ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region.

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