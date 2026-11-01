'Iran Is Blowing Up Ships Carrying Indian Sailors': Marco Rubio Warns Of Threat To Maritime Security Amid West Asia Tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has raised concerns over the safety of Indian sailors amid escalating tensions in West Asia, accusing Iran of openly targeting commercial vessels, including ships carrying Indian crew members and those transporting energy supplies to several countries.

Rubio made the remarks while addressing reporters following the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta on Saturday. He was responding to a question on how long the Donald Trump administration would allow Qatari-backed diplomatic negotiations with Iran to continue before considering renewed military action.

Highlighting the threat posed by Iran's attacks on commercial shipping, Rubio said the situation was reminiscent of maritime warfare tactics used decades ago.

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“We live in a world in which a country, or rather a regime, is openly saying: ‘We will blow up commercial ships.’ Think about that. Think about the world we now live in. It sounds like something from 100 or 80 years ago,” Rubio said.

Rubio Says Iran Targeting Commercial Ships Carrying Indian Sailors

Rubio specifically flagged the presence of Indian sailors aboard commercial vessels operating in the region, stressing that the consequences of Iran's attacks extend beyond the immediate conflict.

He pointed out that some of the vessels targeted by Iran were transporting energy supplies destined for countries represented at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.

According to Rubio, Iran's willingness to openly threaten commercial shipping has implications for international maritime security, with several countries potentially affected by disruptions to shipping routes and energy supplies.

His remarks come amid continuing tensions surrounding commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important maritime corridor through which a significant share of global energy supplies passes.

US Says Diplomatic Talks With Iran Have Not Stopped

Responding to questions about the possibility of renewed US military action, Rubio said the Trump administration had not set a specific deadline for diplomatic negotiations with Tehran.

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He said discussions with Iran had continued through both direct engagements and intermediaries, including diplomatic efforts backed by Qatar.

"The President's preference in any challenge around the world is to try to resolve it diplomatically and peacefully, if possible," Rubio said, adding that the final decision on any further military action rested with Trump.

He acknowledged that some international disputes could not necessarily be resolved through peaceful means, but maintained that Washington preferred a diplomatic solution wherever possible.

Rubio Accuses Iran Of Fueling Instability Across Middle East

Rubio also accused Tehran of contributing to instability across the Middle East through its support for armed groups and militias operating in the region.

Citing Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, he alleged that Iran-backed groups were undermining regional security and challenging the authority of governments.

He pointed to Iran's support for Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, accusing the latter of contributing to attacks targeting Saudi Arabia. He also alleged that Iranian-backed militias were creating challenges for the Iraqi state.

"Wherever you turn, what you find is an Iranian proxy undermining the peace and stability of the Middle East. That's a fundamental threat that we have to confront," Rubio said.

US Secretary Of State Raises Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Beyond the maritime security concerns and Tehran's alleged support for regional armed groups, Rubio also reiterated Washington's opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

He accused the Iranian regime of massacring its own people and argued that allowing Tehran to possess weapons of mass destruction would pose a wider international security threat.

Rubio asserted that Iran would not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons as long as Trump remained in the White House, reiterating the administration's hardline position towards Tehran.