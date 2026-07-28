India Backs Construction Of Secondary School Building In Remote Western Nepal With NPR 75 Million Grant | X - IndiaInNepal

The foundation stone for a new school building, to be constructed with financial assistance from India, was laid on Monday in Nepal's Sudur Paschim Province.

The Government of India has committed Nepalese Rupees 75 million for the construction of the Gokuleshwor Secondary School in Ward No. 9 of Shailyashikhar Municipality in Darchula district. The foundation stone was jointly laid by Basist Nandan, First Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, and Shailyashikhar Municipality Mayor Bijay Singh Dhami, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy.

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School to be built under India-funded community development initiative

The project will be implemented as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) through Shailyashikhar Municipality in Darchula district.

#India-Nepal:Partners in Development



Foundation Stone for the construction of Shree Gokuleshwor Secondary School, Shailyashikhar Municipality-9, Darchula District, Sudurpaschim Province, Nepal was jointly laid today by Mr. Basist Nandan, First Secretary @IndiaInNepal, and Mr.… pic.twitter.com/zuwOdjSOGS — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) July 27, 2026

Mayor Dhami appreciated India for the assistance and expressed confidence that the new infrastructure would help enhance the learning environment for students and educators in the municipality area.

India-Nepal cooperation continues across sectors

The release said India and Nepal continue to cooperate across multiple sectors, adding, "the implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in strengthening the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors."