4 Wheels Of Virar–Bharuch MEMU Derail At Bhilad; Mumbai–Ahmedabad Rail Traffic Disrupted For 5 Hours, Services Restored | X - himanshuyv

Vasai: Rail traffic on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad route was disrupted for nearly five hours on Tuesday after four wheels of the leading coach of the Virar–Bharuch MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) passenger train derailed while entering Bhilad railway station. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

The incident occurred at around 6:27 a.m. when Train No. 19101 Virar–Bharuch MEMU was arriving at Platform No. 1 at Bhilad railway station. Four wheels of the train's Driving Motor Coach (DMC) derailed, bringing the train to an abrupt halt and causing brief panic among passengers.

19101 Virar - Bharuch MEMU derailed at Bhilad today morning around 6.30am.

Affecting down line towards Surat. pic.twitter.com/X645bHSGum — Himanshu Vartak (@himanshuyv) July 28, 2026

The derailment disrupted rail operations on the busy Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor, delaying several major trains, including the Vande Bharat Express, Shatabdi Express, Gujarat Express, and Vadodara Intercity Express. Daily commuters, business travellers, and other passengers were forced to wait for hours at various stations, leading to significant inconvenience.

According to officials of Western Railway, no passengers or railway staff were injured in the incident. An Accident Relief Train was immediately dispatched from Valsad to assist with restoration work.

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Railway authorities launched repair operations on a war footing. The obstruction on the common loop line used by down trains was cleared by around 11:15 a.m., allowing down-line services to resume. Shortly thereafter, both the up and down lines were fully restored, and normal train operations resumed, Western Railway officials confirmed.