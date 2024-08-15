Independence Day 2024: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Extends I-Day Greetings To People Of India, Shares Pic With PM Modi

Italian Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday, August 15, wished all the Indians on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day. The Italian PM shared a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended her greetings to the people of India.

She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her post on X.

"On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, I would like to express my heartfelt wishes to the people of India, and especially to the many Indians who follow this page. Italy and India share an ever-stronger bond, and I am confident that together we will achieve great things. Our strategic partnership is an important pillar for the future. @narendramodi," read the Italian PM's post on X.

Apart from Giorgia Meloni, several world leaders took to X to extend their greetings to the people of India on the occasion of 78th Indeoendence Day. India, the world's largest democracy and the most populated nation in the world, achieved freedom on August 15, 1947 after a long struggle against the colonial British Raj.