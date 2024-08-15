It's High Time To Have 'Secular Civil Code' In India: PM Modi Says In I-Day 2024 Speech; Video

PM Narendra Modi at Red Fort in Delhi during Independence Day 2024 speech | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort on Thursday celebrating India's 78th Independence Day. In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi spoke on several crucial issues in the country, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. The PM called the current civil code 'communal' and stressed that it is high time we implement a 'Secular Civil Code'.

India needs Secular Civil Code

"A large section of the country believes - and it is true, that the Civil Code that we are living with is a Communal Civil Code in a way. I say that it is the need of the hour that there be a Secular Civil Code in the country. Only then India will be free of discrimination based on religion," the prime minister said.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "Supreme Court has held discussions regarding Uniform Civil Code again and again, it has given orders several times. A large section of the country believes - and it is true, that the Civil Code that we are living with is actually a Communal Civil… pic.twitter.com/0JZc6EpbVn — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

PM Modi also highlighted that the Supreme Court has held several discussions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and passed orders. I welcome all to place their views on the UCC and have a healthy debate. But it is high time the country discontinues any laws and practices that create discrimination on the basis of religion."

It is the need of the hour for India to have a 'Secular Civil Code', the prime minister added. His speech received a round of applause from the dignitaries at the Red Fort. Among the chief guests present at the Red Fort was the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.