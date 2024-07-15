In Pics: Infamous Assassinations Of Politicians In The 21st Century

(Left) Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, (Centre) Benazir Bhutto and (Right) Nepal’s King Birendra | FPJ

Former US President Donald Trump was shot on July 14 during an election campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks was a suspected in the attempted assassination. Let us look at the list of successful assassination attempts in the twenty-first century.

2022

July 8, Japan: Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by a gunman who opened fire on him during a campaign speech in western Japan, highlighting security vulnerabilities in developed democracies.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe | X

2021

July 7, Haiti: President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated by gunmen in a raid on his Port-au-Prince home, leading to indictments of several prominent figures allegedly involved in his killing.

President Jovenel Moïse | X

2021

April 20, Chad: President Idriss Deby Itno was assassinated while battling rebels shortly after winning re-election, exposing the fragile security situation in the region.

President Idriss Deby Itno in UNO | X

2016

December 19, Turkey: Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was assassinated by a Turkish policeman at a photo exhibit, reflecting tensions over Russia's military involvement in Syria.

Footage captures the final moments before Andrei Karlov was assassinated off-duty Turkish police officer.



On 19 December 2016, Karlov was shot and fatally wounded by Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, a 22-year-old off-duty Turkish police officer, at an art exhibition in Ankara, Turkey.… pic.twitter.com/2t5K3n7G6f — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) June 21, 2024

2013

February 6, Tunisia: Left-wing opposition leader Chokri Belaid was fatally shot outside his home, triggering political unrest in Tunisia amid accusations of political motives behind the killing.

Left-wing opposition leader Chokri Belaid, Tunisia | X

2011

October 20, Libya: Longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi was killed by insurgents following a NATO-backed uprising, marking a violent end to his rule and the beginning of Libya's tumultuous transition.

Dictator Moammar Gadhafi | X

2009

March 2, Guinea-Bissau: President Joao Bernardo Vieira was assassinated by renegade soldiers, exacerbating political instability in the West African nation.

President Joao Bernardo Vieira | X

2007

December 27, Pakistan: Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan's first female prime minister, was assassinated by a suicide bomber during a political rally in Rawalpindi, deepening political turmoil in Pakistan.

Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan's first female PM | X

2005

February 14, Lebanon: Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was killed by a suicide truck bomb in Beirut, an event that galvanizes Lebanon and triggers international scrutiny over Syria's role in the region.

Prime Minister Rafik Hariri | X

2003

March 12, Serbia: Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic was assassinated in Belgrade, a stark reminder of the challenges facing post-Milosevic reforms in Serbia.

Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic | X

2002

May 6, Netherlands: Dutch politician Pim Fortuyn was gunned down by an animal rights activist ahead of a general election, shocking the Netherlands and igniting debates on political extremism.

Dutch politician Pim Fortuyn | X

2001

June 1, Nepal: King Birendra of Nepal was killed in a royal palace massacre orchestrated by his son, Crown Prince Dipendra, amid a dispute over the prince's marriage, plunging Nepal into mourning and political uncertainty.

Prince Birendra fo Nepal | X

2001

January 18, Democratic Republic of Congo: President Laurent Kabila was assassinated by one of his bodyguards in Kinshasa, triggering instability in the DRC amid regional power struggles.

President Laurent Kabila, Democratic Republic of Congo | X

This timeline illustrates the global nature of political violence, driven by diverse motivations ranging from ideological extremism and regional conflicts to personal disputes and internal power struggles.