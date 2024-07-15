 In Pics: Infamous Assassinations Of Politicians In The 21st Century
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIn Pics: Infamous Assassinations Of Politicians In The 21st Century

In Pics: Infamous Assassinations Of Politicians In The 21st Century

After the world was rocked by the news that former US President Donald Trump had been shot on July 14 during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, let us examine the list of assassination attempts on that were deemed successful that have occurred in the 21st century.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
(Left) Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, (Centre) Benazir Bhutto and (Right) Nepal’s King Birendra | FPJ

Former US President Donald Trump was shot on July 14 during an election campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks was a suspected in the attempted assassination. Let us look at the list of successful assassination attempts in the twenty-first century.

Read Also
Donald Trump Shooting Video: Exact Moment Of Bullets Fired By 20-Yr-Old Assailant Caught On Camera
article-image

2022

July 8, Japan: Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by a gunman who opened fire on him during a campaign speech in western Japan, highlighting security vulnerabilities in developed democracies.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe | X

2021

July 7, Haiti: President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated by gunmen in a raid on his Port-au-Prince home, leading to indictments of several prominent figures allegedly involved in his killing.

President Jovenel Moïse

President Jovenel Moïse | X

2021

April 20, Chad: President Idriss Deby Itno was assassinated while battling rebels shortly after winning re-election, exposing the fragile security situation in the region.

President Idriss Deby Itno in UNO

President Idriss Deby Itno in UNO | X

2016

December 19, Turkey: Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was assassinated by a Turkish policeman at a photo exhibit, reflecting tensions over Russia's military involvement in Syria.

2013

February 6, Tunisia: Left-wing opposition leader Chokri Belaid was fatally shot outside his home, triggering political unrest in Tunisia amid accusations of political motives behind the killing.

Left-wing opposition leader Chokri Belaid, Tunisia

Left-wing opposition leader Chokri Belaid, Tunisia | X

2011

October 20, Libya: Longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi was killed by insurgents following a NATO-backed uprising, marking a violent end to his rule and the beginning of Libya's tumultuous transition.

Dictator Moammar Gadhafi

Dictator Moammar Gadhafi | X

2009

March 2, Guinea-Bissau: President Joao Bernardo Vieira was assassinated by renegade soldiers, exacerbating political instability in the West African nation.

President Joao Bernardo Vieira

President Joao Bernardo Vieira | X

2007

December 27, Pakistan: Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan's first female prime minister, was assassinated by a suicide bomber during a political rally in Rawalpindi, deepening political turmoil in Pakistan.

Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan's first female PM

Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan's first female PM | X

2005

February 14, Lebanon: Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was killed by a suicide truck bomb in Beirut, an event that galvanizes Lebanon and triggers international scrutiny over Syria's role in the region.

Prime Minister Rafik Hariri

Prime Minister Rafik Hariri | X

2003

March 12, Serbia: Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic was assassinated in Belgrade, a stark reminder of the challenges facing post-Milosevic reforms in Serbia.

Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic

Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic | X

2002

May 6, Netherlands: Dutch politician Pim Fortuyn was gunned down by an animal rights activist ahead of a general election, shocking the Netherlands and igniting debates on political extremism.

Dutch politician Pim Fortuyn

Dutch politician Pim Fortuyn | X

2001

June 1, Nepal: King Birendra of Nepal was killed in a royal palace massacre orchestrated by his son, Crown Prince Dipendra, amid a dispute over the prince's marriage, plunging Nepal into mourning and political uncertainty.

Prince Birendra fo Nepal

Prince Birendra fo Nepal | X

2001

January 18, Democratic Republic of Congo: President Laurent Kabila was assassinated by one of his bodyguards in Kinshasa, triggering instability in the DRC amid regional power struggles.

President Laurent Kabila, Democratic Republic of Congo

President Laurent Kabila, Democratic Republic of Congo | X

This timeline illustrates the global nature of political violence, driven by diverse motivations ranging from ideological extremism and regional conflicts to personal disputes and internal power struggles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

In Pics: Infamous Assassinations Of Politicians In The 21st Century

In Pics: Infamous Assassinations Of Politicians In The 21st Century

British Zoologist Adam Britton Gets 249-Year Jail For Raping, Killing Over 60 Dogs In Australia

British Zoologist Adam Britton Gets 249-Year Jail For Raping, Killing Over 60 Dogs In Australia

Trump Rally Firing: Blackrock Pulls Ad Featuring Shooter Thomas Crooks After Furore

Trump Rally Firing: Blackrock Pulls Ad Featuring Shooter Thomas Crooks After Furore

Thomas Crooks, The Man Who Shot Donald Trump, Was Bullied During School Years: Reports

Thomas Crooks, The Man Who Shot Donald Trump, Was Bullied During School Years: Reports

'In America, We Resolve Differences At Ballot Box, Not With Bullets': Biden In Oval Office Address...

'In America, We Resolve Differences At Ballot Box, Not With Bullets': Biden In Oval Office Address...