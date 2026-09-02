Imran Khan's Sister Files Contempt Plea In Pakistan SC Over Alleged Violation Of Family Meeting Order | ANI

Islamabad, Sep 2: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Uzma Khan, on Wednesday filed a second contempt of court plea in the Supreme Court over the non-implementation of the court's August 18 order, local media reported.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rawalpindi Central Jail (Adiala) Superintendent Sajid Baig, Punjab Inspector General of Prisons Mian Salik Jalal, Ministry of Interior Secretary Ahmed Sarwar Raza and Islamabad Capital Territory Chief Commissioner Sohail Ashraf have been named as respondents in the plea filed by Uzma Khan, leading Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

Plea over court order implementation

The petition stated that the court's August 18 orders allowing Imran Khan to speak to his sons virtually and meet his sisters weekly have not been implemented.

In the petition, Uzma Khan stated that Imran Khan was not allowed to meet his sisters on Tuesday and has not spoken to his sons since March.

The petition alleged that no arrangements have been made to facilitate telephonic conversations between Imran Khan and his sons - Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan - twice a week, as per the orders issued by the court.

The petition requested the court to take steps or issue directives to implement its August 18 order, especially related to meetings and phone conversations between Imran Khan and his family members, The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier contempt case

Uzma Khan's fresh petition in the Pakistani court comes after an earlier contempt case over the government's non-implementation of the court's August 18 order directing the transfer of Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital for treatment.

On August 18, Pakistan's Supreme Court had ordered the transfer of Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital for examination and treatment by a multidisciplinary medical board and allowing him to meet his family members.

Despite the court's order, the authorities took Imran Khan to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment on August 21 and brought him back to Adiala jail after doctors said that he was "medically fit".

Family meeting dispute

On Tuesday, Imran Khan's sisters were once again not allowed to meet him at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The family of Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, was also not allowed to meet her.

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The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has criticised jail authorities for not allowing the family members to meet party founder Imran Khan and termed the action a severe violation of the orders of the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court (IHC), Pakistan-based another daily Dawn reported.

The PTI said that the denial of a meeting even after the court's orders raises serious concerns about compliance with the orders issued by the superior judiciary.

It urged relevant prison authorities to follow the court's orders and ensure that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are allowed to meet their family members in accordance with the law.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)