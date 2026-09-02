BJP To Launch Month-Long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' On PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Life | X

New Delhi, Sep 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a month-long nationwide campaign, 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', to mark 25 years of public service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The special campaign will begin on September 17, the Prime Minister's birthday, and continue until October 7, the day that completes 25 years of his journey in public life.

Through this campaign, the party aims to take the key achievements of these 25 years directly to the people and highlight the transformative work undertaken under PM Modi's leadership.

The BJP will organise a series of programmes across the country to showcase the journey from grassroots service to national governance.

Campaign launch and events

The campaign will begin on September 17 with a major event titled "Public Representatives, Public Servants Mahakumbh: From Panchayat to Parliament".

Prime Minister Modi will address the gathering on this occasion.

The programme is designed to bring together public representatives and public servants from the panchayat level to Parliament, underlining the continuum of service and accountability.

Nationwide outreach programmes

A wide range of activities has been planned under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

These include the 'Ashirwad Ka diya (Lamp of Blessings)', 'India of 25 Crore Children's Dreams', 'Namo Seva Gatha', 'Angan Ka Utsav (Festival of the Courtyard)', 'Kahani Badlav Ki (Story of Change)', 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (Developed India Sankalp Yatra)', and the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra'.

Special thematic programmes such as 'Vadnagar se Varanasi', which traces PM Modi's journey from his hometown to the cultural capital, and 'Sewa Mera Yogdan (Service My Contribution)' will also form part of the outreach.

Focus on public participation

Other key initiatives include the 'Seva Setu Abhiyan – Sarkar Aapke Dwar (Government at Your Doorstep)', aimed at taking governance closer to citizens, along with 'Rangoli Rashtra (Nation)', a 'National Innovation Challenge', and the 'Jansewak (Public Servant) Mahakumbh – from Panchayat to Parliament'.

These events are expected to engage citizens, youth, women, and local representatives in large numbers.

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BJP leaders said the campaign will not only celebrate the milestones of the past 25 years but also renew the commitment to public service and the vision of a Developed India.

Preparations are in full swing to ensure the message of Seva Sankalp reaches every section of society through creative and participatory programmes.

The month-long "Abhiyan" is being positioned as both a retrospective of achievements and a forward-looking pledge of continued service.

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