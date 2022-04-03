'Imran Khan will save Pakistan': Sloganeering outside Parliament after President dissolves National Assembly; watch video

After the Pakistan President dissolved the National Assembly on the proposal of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, supporters of PM Khan were sloganeering outside Pakistan Parliament.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the supporters can be seen shouting slogans praising PM Imran Khan. The leaders chanted slogans saying Imran Khan will save Pakistan. They also said in Hindi, "Imran Khan Zindabad"

"Imran Khan will save Pakistan...Whoever is America's friend is a traitor," the supporters can be heard shouting in the video.

Earlier, Imran Khan surprised the Opposition to announce in his televised address to the nation that he has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve all the Assemblies.

The fast-paced development came shortly after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing today's session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

#WATCH | Islamabad: "Imran Khan will save Pakistan...Whoever is America's friend is a traitor," sloganeering underway outside Pakistan Parliament after the National Assembly of Pakistan was dissolved, this afternoon pic.twitter.com/eHnWNuwqEm — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

"I have written to the President to dissolve the Assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people of Pakistan to prepare for elections," Imran Khan said in his address to the nation.

Pakistan Prime Minister had said that he was given three options ahead of the no-trust vote by the "establishment" -- resignation, holding early elections or facing the no-confidence motion.

The military establishment however had denied the claim and said that it did not bring the Opposition's options, and rather it was the federal Government that telephoned the top brass while asking for a meeting to discuss the ongoing political scenario, The News International reported.

Imran Khan received a massive blow when his party PTI "lost the majority" in the National Assembly after losing its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). The MQM on Wednesday announced that it had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the 342-member National Assembly.

(with agency inputs)

