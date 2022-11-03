Imran Khan attacked in Gujranwala: First visuals of attacker being arrested surfaces

Islamabad: A firing incident was reported near the container of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as the former prime minister was about to deliver an address to his party workers in Wazirabad, Gujranwala.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed near Imran Khan's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired, reported local channel Geo News.

Pakistan media reports suggest four people were injured one of which is Faisal Javed, a PTI leader.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reports also came in of Imran Khan sustaining injuries on the leg but is safe. Visuals showed him getting into a car after the attack.

The attacker was arrested and visuals showed being shoved into the car. As he was being put into a police van, PTI supporters were seen slapping and punching him. (Watch below)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)