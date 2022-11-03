e-Paper Get App
Pakistan: Gunmen open fire at Imran Khan during long march; former PM is safe

Pakistan: Gunmen open fire at Imran Khan during long march; former PM is safe

PTI leader Azhar Mashwani has taken to Twitter to say that Imran Khan is safe, while one of the culprits has been arrested

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, during his 'long march' | Twitter
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was attacked during his long march on Thursday, when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chairman near the Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad, reported local media.

PTI leader Azhar Mashwani has taken to Twitter to say that Imran Khan is safe, while one of the culprits has been arrested.

This is a developing story

