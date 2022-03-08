'I'm not hiding': Ukrainian Prez Volodymyr Zelensky sends message from Kyiv; WATCH

As Russian forces inched closer to the capital city of Kyiv, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (local time) gave details of the location from where he has been working since the military onslaught began about two weeks ago.



"I stay in Kyiv on Bankova Street. I’m not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone," he wrote. President Zelenskyy added, "Whatever it takes to win this patriotic war of ours."

In an eight-minute video, Zelenskyy said he is staying in Kyiv and working with his team to defend his country. "On Bankova Street. I am not hiding. And I am not afraid of anyone. As much as it takes to win this Patriotic War of ours," he wrote in the caption along with the video.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on February 24. Russia’s military has launched hundreds of missile and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country.



"We are all on the ground. We are all working. Everyone is where they should be. I am in Kyiv. My team is with me. The territorial defence is on the ground. The servicemen are in positions. Doctors, rescuers, transporters, diplomats, journalists.. everyone. We are all at war. We all contribute to our victory, which will definitely be achieved," the Ukrainian President said in the video.



At least 331 civilians have been confirmed killed since the fighting began, but the true number is probably much higher, the UN human rights office said. Meanwhile, more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine, triggering a massive refugee crisis.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 04:41 PM IST