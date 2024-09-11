 'I'll Give You A Child, Guard Your Cats': Elon Musk Makes Below The Belt Remark On Taylor Swift For Endorsing Kamala Harris
Singing superstar Taylor Swift declared her support for US Vice-President Kamala Harris for upcoming US elections just minutes after the latter's presidential debate with Republican Party nominee Donald Trump. Elon Musk's post on X (formerly Twitter), apparently made in reply to Swift's is being slammed as 'creepy' and 'weird'.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk (left) and Taylor Swift | FPJ web team

Elon Musk, the billionaire businessman who owns social media platform X (formerly Twitter), is being bashed on his own platform for his post on singer Taylor Swift's Instagram post in which the latter declared support for Vice-President Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign. Although Musk has not tagged Taylor Swift, or even fully written her name in his post, the post is being taken as a reply to Swift's initial post on Instagram. Musk's post is being called 'weird' and outright 'creepy' by other users on X.

On Wednesday (September 11), by Indian Standard Time, Vice-President Kamala Harris and former US president Donald Trump faced-off against each other in a presidential debate. Just minutes after the debate got over, Taylor Swift declared her support for Kamala Harris. In the post, Swift called herself a 'childless cat lady'. Swift has 283 million followers on Instagram.

Shortly after Swift's post, Elon Musk took to X and posted, "Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

Social media users on X have expressed shock on Musk's post and have opined that the post is inappropriate.

"Am I reading this right that you are offering to have a child with Taylor Swift" asked a user. At the time of publishing of this story, this comment had been liked more than eight thousand times.

"You are creepy and weird," said another comment which has been liked ten thousand times.

"This is so weird man," a user quipped. Even this comment was fast reaching the mark of ten thousand likes

There were many comments calling Musk 'weird' and some accusing him of acting like a 'divorced' man.

There were several, who supported Musk though. The supporters characterised Musk's response to Swift as 'savage'. There also was comment hailing Musk for being an 'alpha male'. There were several comments from Musk's supporter on Taylor Swift's femininity.

